Teen prospect Giron inks Promotional agreement

Boxing News

Former Mexican amateur standout Juan Rene Téllez Girón (7-0, 3 KOs) of Queretaro, Queretaro, Mexico has signed a promotional agreement with Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing). Arellano who is based in Nashville, Tennessee flew to Mexico on Giron’s 18th birthday February 3rd to sign him. Giron is said to have over 200 amateur fights winning numerous awards. An elated Arellano is already programming Giron to fight in March.

“I am so excited to work with such a young dedicated fighter with so much promise. I love that he has already been tested early in his pro career and remained unbeaten. I will keep him very active and develop his talent properly. This is a future star in boxing,” said Arellano.