Telemundo returns Feb 24 from Palm Bay, Florida

Boxing News

The #1 Boxing program on US Spanish television, Boxeo TELEMUNDO Ford will kick off its 2017 season Friday, February 24 with “Showdown at the Bay VI” from the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, Florida. The main event is another classic Mexico Vs. Puerto Rico matchup with WBO Latin jr. bantamweight champion Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez of Mexico City, Mexico defends his title against Carlos “The Kid” Narvaez of Manati, Puerto Rico in a bout scheduled for 10 Rounds.

Rodriguez ranked #4 WBO, will be making his 9th appearance on this series in a little over 2 years and brings a record of 15-3, 4 KOs. Narvaez is the current WBC FECARBOX Champion, ranked #15 WBO and brings a perfect record of 15-0, 6 KOs.

Also in action are two Rio 2016 Olympians, jr. lightweight Teofimo Lopez of Davie, Florida will be making his second pro bout and bantamweight Antonio Vargas of nearby Kissimmee, Florida will be making his pro debut. Their opponents will be announced shortly.

“Showdown at the Bay VI” will be held at the Tony Rosa Community Center 1502 Port Malabar Blvd, Palm Bay, FL. 6 Bouts total, doors open at 7:30 PM, first bout at 8:00 PM. Tickets are already on sale by calling (321) 952-3443 or at the door the night of event. The show is being presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Telemundo Deportes, Florida’s Space Coast and The City of Palm Bay. The Lopez and Vargas fight will be in association with Top Rank and Rodriguez-Narvaez with Promociones Miguel Cotto. The main event will be televised live at 11:35 PM on Telemundo.

The spring series will continue March 3 and 10 from Carpa Astros in Mexico City and March 17 from A La Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida.