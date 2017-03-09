Telemundo Weights from Mexico City

Boxing News

Photos: All Star Boxing

Mauricio “Ave Fenix” Pintor 141 Vs. Patricio “El Picudo” Moreno 142

(WBC Latin Welterweight Title)

Joselito Velazquez 112 Vs. Diego “Pantera” Guerrero 112

Jorge “Vaquita” Romero 130 Vs. Jonathan “Becerro” Flores 128

Jesus Carrisoza 113 Vs. Juan “Demoledor” Cabrera 114

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 105 Vs. Mauricio “Gemelo” Cruz 104

Isaac Cerda 125 Vs. Jose “Dragon” Hernandez 126

Venue: Carpa Astros Calzada Tlalpan, Mexico City

First Fight: 8:00 PM

Tickets: www.carpaastros.com.mx or at door

TV: Telemundo Network Main Event Live 11:35 PM

Promoters: Tuto Zabala, Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas and Teiken Promotions