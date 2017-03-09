Boxing News
Telemundo Weights from Mexico City
Photos: All Star Boxing
Mauricio “Ave Fenix” Pintor 141 Vs. Patricio “El Picudo” Moreno 142
(WBC Latin Welterweight Title)
Joselito Velazquez 112 Vs. Diego “Pantera” Guerrero 112
Jorge “Vaquita” Romero 130 Vs. Jonathan “Becerro” Flores 128
Jesus Carrisoza 113 Vs. Juan “Demoledor” Cabrera 114
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 105 Vs. Mauricio “Gemelo” Cruz 104
Isaac Cerda 125 Vs. Jose “Dragon” Hernandez 126
Venue: Carpa Astros Calzada Tlalpan, Mexico City
First Fight: 8:00 PM
Tickets: www.carpaastros.com.mx or at door
TV: Telemundo Network Main Event Live 11:35 PM
Promoters: Tuto Zabala, Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas and Teiken Promotions