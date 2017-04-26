Tete elevated to full WBO bantam champion

Boxing News

South Africa’s Zolani Tete was this evening confirmed as the new WBO World Bantamweight Champion. Tete scored a twelve round points win over Filipino Arthur Villanueva on Saturday in Leicester, England. The fight, originally scheduled to be an elimination bout to determine the mandatory challenger for the WBO Bantamweight Title, was elevated to an Interim Title status after Marlon Tapales was stripped of the Championship for missing weight prior to his defence against Shohei Omori in Japan.

In an interesting twist, WBO President Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcarcel, announced before the start of the bout that Tapales had been stripped of the title because he failed to make weight. The WBO this evening confirmed that Tete has been elevated to full WBO World Champion status.

“I think I am dreaming‚” said Tete. “Please do not wake me up because this is an incredible dream. I left the UK as an Interim Champion. To become a full World Champion without getting into the ring is nothing short of a miracle. This shows that Nick Durandt’s spirit is with me.

“It has always been my dream to fight for another World Title. Now I have the WBO belt I want to clean up the rest of the divisions. I want to be remembered as one of the greatest African boxers of all time.”