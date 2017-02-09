Tete-Villanueva WBO eliminator on April 8

Boxing News

Zolani Tete will meet Arthur Villanueva in a Final Eliminator for the WBO World Bantamweight crown at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April. The former IBF Super-Flyweight king is determined to become a multi-weight World Champion and wants to be remembered as the greatest ever South African boxer. ‘Last Born’, 28, is one of the most explosive punchers in the 118lbs division, boasting 20 knockouts in 24 career wins – 12 coming inside the first round. Regarded as one of the most clinical southpaws in the world, Tete is promising another world class performance for his fans in the UK.

28-year-old Villanueva, from the Philippines, holds a top record of 30-1-0 with 16 knockouts to his name. His lone loss came against former IBF Super-Flyweight Champion McJoe Arroyo in his first attempt at a World Title back in 2015.