TGB wins Dirrell-Smith purse bid, fight likely U.S. bound

The World Boxing Council announced that TGB Promotions won the purse bid to present Anthony Dirrell Vs. Callum Smith for the WBC super middleweight title.

TGB Promotions, after winning the purse bid with $ 1.6 million dollars, will promote the fight which probably will take place in the United States. Smith (22-0, 17 KOs), #1 super middleweight contender and second-placed Dirrell (30-1-1, 24 KOs) will clash for the belt vacated by Badou Jack last month.

Dirrell comes from defeating Norbert Nemesapati of Hungary (25-5, 18 KOs), who he KO`d in six rounds. While Smith, a Liverpudlian, knocked out compatriot Luke Blackledge (22-3-2, 7 KOs) in the tenth round at Manchester, England.