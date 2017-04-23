Thailander Ratchasi dethrones OPBF 154lb champ Oishi

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

Surprisingly unheralded Thailander Ratchasi Sithsaithng (8-3, 6 KOs) dethroned OPBF 154-pound champ Yutaka Oishi (14-6, 7 KOs), Japan, by a come-from-behind stoppage at 1:36 of the twelfth and final round on Saturday in Osaka, Japan. Oishi, 32, making his first defense since wresting the belt from Takayuki Hosokawa last November, decked the Thai underdog in the second and was apparently leading on points by a wide margin after the eighth on open scoring system. Suddenly slowing down and then exhausted, Oishi absorbed a last surge of the Thailander and badly went down in the fatal session with the referee’s intervention. Unconscious ex-champ Oishi was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and rushed to Tane Hospital. He was all right without an expected brain surgery in accordance with the JBC’s announcement. The Edion Arena Osaka (AKA Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium) celebrates three promotions every night from Friday to witness a new champion born in each of the first two shows.