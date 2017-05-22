The 12th Round

Boxing News

By Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC President – Jose Sulaiman’s son

A tragic car accident took the lives of two boxers this past week in Hermosillo Mexico. They were brothers. Former WBC silver champion David “Tornado” Sanchez and his brother Jonathan who had just challenged for the WBC Youth title. Our prayers go out to the Sanchez family, the boxing community of the world joins them in mourning.

This past weekend was one of the most active ones in a long time. There were major boxing cards in Tokyo Japan, UK, NY City, Maryland, Texas, just to name a few.

The WBC has 2 new champions from Japan as Daiko Higa knocked out Juan Hernandez in 6 to win the flyweight title and Ken Shiro dethroned Ganigan Lopez via majority decision. Japan has dominated Mexico in dramatic fashion in the past 2 years with 11 wins against only 3 by Mexican nationals.

On that same card, boxing received yet another black eye, as the main event ended in one of the worst decisions ever seen. Ryota Murata, the Olympic Gold medalist, worked 5 years to get to compete for a championship and was prevented from such glory by a horrendous split decision loss. This was the biggest boxing event in Japan since Tyson vs Douglas and such controversial decision has hurt the sport in such great boxing country.

Floyd Mayweather brought his fighter to the UK, Gervonta Davis looked sensational retaining his title with a 3rd rd TKO. Of course, Floyd’s comment made news worldwide as he confirms he will be returning to the ring.

David Benavidez became an attraction overnight, his performance and victory of Porky Medina in Texas, has also granted him a shot at the WBC super middleweight championship.

WBC Superlightweight champion Terrence Crawford displayed his great skills and dominance winning impressively over Diaz who showed tremendous heart.

Gary Russell Jr finally got back into the ring and showed his tremendous skills and class defeating in impressive fashion WBC interim champion Oscar Escandon. This boxing card which happened at the MGM in Maryland was tainted by a series of events which have hurt our sport and actions need to be taken.

Andre Dirrell was dropped by a series of punches right at the closing seconds of the round. Even watching the replay it is not easy to determine with precision the facts. Dirrell was declared winner by DQ. Then a member of Dirrell’s team attacked his opponent with a series of punches. Jose Uzcategui was cowardly punched.

When will boxing in the USA get its act together with regards to Instant Replay? There is technology, there is a perfect procedure in place for its use and there are countless examples which make the use of it a must. The WBC has used Instant Replay in many countries of the world with great results to bring justice into our sport and prevent controversies which can easily turn into riots, just like it happened in Maryland.

Leon Lawson Jr, a member of the corner of Andre Dirrell committed an act that cannot be accepted and there must be an in-depth process to address this horrible act. The WBC is suspending Leon Lawson Jr from participating in any form in any WBC sanctioned fight.

The WBC has joined the Governor of Mexico City, Miguel Angel Mancera and the minister of Health to announce the “Boxing For Your Health” program with boxing activation every Sunday at the most important street in Mexico City with Box Fit exercise, and many different boxing drills performed and supervised by former champions.

Today we are announcing the site for the 55th annual convention which will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan from October 1 – 6.

Thank you and I welcome any comments, ideas or suggestions at contact@wbcboxing.com