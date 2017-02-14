Three WBC International title fights to take place March 11th in Ghana

Boxing News

In celebration of Ghana’s 60th Independent Anniversary, Streetwise Promotions in association with Errol Hawks Sports Management present three WBC International Title fights on Saturday, March 11 at the newly built Bukom Boxing Arena in the capital city of Ghana.

In the main event, Lightweight World Title Challenger Richard Commey, (24-2-0, 22 KO’s) will battle Belgium’s Hedi Slimani, (26-2-0, 14 KO’s) in the 12-round main event for the WBC International Silver Lightweight Title.

Co-featured on March 11, Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson, (24-1-0, 20 K0’s) will face off against Jamaica’s Sakima Mullings, (19-2-0, 14 KO’s) in a scheduled 12-rounder for the WBC International Silver Welterweight Title.

Rounding out the headlining bouts on the outstanding card, undefeated and world ranked bantamweight prospect Duke “The Baby Faced Terminator” Micah, (19-0-0, 17 KO’s) will clash with Jonathan “El Fenix” Aguilar, (17-4-0, 15 KO’s) of Chiapas, Mexico, in a 12-round bout for the WBC International Silver Bantamweight Title.