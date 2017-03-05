Thurman defeats Garcia in WBC/WBA welterweight title unification

Boxing News

By John DiSanto at ringside

In a huge big WBC/WBA welterweight unification clash between unbeaten world champions, WBA kingpin Keith “One Time” Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs) won a twelve round split decision over WBC boss Danny “Swift” Garcia (33-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Thurman rocked Garcia several times in round one. Thurman might have edged round two with activity late. Thurman cracked Garcia with big shots in round three. Garcia took them well. Garcia started coming on in round six. Thurman kept his distance the last two rounds. Scores were 116-112, 115-113 Thuman, 115-113 Garcia.