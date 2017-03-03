Thurman-Garcia HEATED face off

|Friday, March 3
Telemundo (11:35PM ET/PT)
Antonio Moran Vs. Richard Zamora
|Saturday, March 4
CBS (9PM ET/6PM PT)
Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia
(WBA/WBC welterweight unification)
|Friday, March 10
Showtime (10PM ET/PT)
Claressa Shields vs. Szilvia Szabados
(female middleweight)
|Friday, March 10
Telemundo (11:35PM ET/PT)
Mauricio Pintor Vs. Patricio Moreno
|Friday, March 10
Estrella TV (10PM ET/7PM PT)
Chimpa Gonzalez vs. Romero Duno
(lightweight)
|Friday, March 10
UniMas (11PM ET/PT)
Andy Vences vs. Angel Hernandez
(super featherweight)
|Saturday, March 11
HBO (11PM ET/PT)
David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens
(middleweight)
|Saturday, March 11
Showtime (Time TBA)
Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon
(WBC featherweight title)
Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley
(WBC super welterweight title)
|Friday, March 17
Bounce TV (9PM ET/6PM PT)
Travis Kauffman vs. Amir Mansour
(heavyweight)
|Friday, March 17
UniMas (11PM ET/PT)
Michael Conlan vs. Tim Ibarra
(featherweight)
|Friday, March 17 s
Telemundo (11:35PM ET/PT)
Sammy Valentin Vs. Jesus Alvarez
|Saturday, March 18
PPV (9PM ET/6PM PT)
Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs
(WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight titles)
Chocolatito Gonzalez vs. S. Sor Rungvisa
(WBC super flyweight title)
|Thursday, March 23
ESPN2 (Time TBA)
Jason Quigley vs. Glen Tapia
(middleweight)
|Saturday, March 25
Showtime (Time TBA)
Jorge Linares vs. Anthony Crolla
(WBA lightweight title)