Boxing News

Thurman, Garcia post-fight presser quotes

By John DiSanto

At the post fight press conference both fighters addressed the media.

KEITH THURMAN:
“It was a great night of boxing. He had technique, but I had greater technique. Danny didn’t like my movement. As soon as he took off the gas, I got right in his face.”

“I want to keep giving you guys great fights. I’ve given you two in a row. I want to give you more. We’ll have to see what happens. There might be a rematch. His dad said he didn’t want a rematch. So we’ll see.”

“Do I want to see three world titles strapped around me? Of course I do. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen an undisputed welterweight champion. I don’t know when, but it will manifest.”

DANNY GARCIA:
“It was a good fight. I thought I did enough to win. I picked it up in the last four rounds and thought I won the fight. But I take my losses like I take my wins, like a true champion. All I can do is come back stronger.”

ANGEL GARCIA:
“How do you win a championship running? Right now, I’m disgusted with boxing. I want Danny to retire right now.”










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.