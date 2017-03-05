Thurman, Garcia post-fight presser quotes

Boxing News

By John DiSanto

At the post fight press conference both fighters addressed the media.

KEITH THURMAN:

“It was a great night of boxing. He had technique, but I had greater technique. Danny didn’t like my movement. As soon as he took off the gas, I got right in his face.”

“I want to keep giving you guys great fights. I’ve given you two in a row. I want to give you more. We’ll have to see what happens. There might be a rematch. His dad said he didn’t want a rematch. So we’ll see.”

“Do I want to see three world titles strapped around me? Of course I do. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen an undisputed welterweight champion. I don’t know when, but it will manifest.”

DANNY GARCIA:

“It was a good fight. I thought I did enough to win. I picked it up in the last four rounds and thought I won the fight. But I take my losses like I take my wins, like a true champion. All I can do is come back stronger.”

ANGEL GARCIA:

“How do you win a championship running? Right now, I’m disgusted with boxing. I want Danny to retire right now.”