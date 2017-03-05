Thurman-Garcia pulls huge TV audience

Boxing News

CBS was the #1 network in prime time on Saturday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings, with the live broadcast of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS, presented by Premier Boxing Champions. The broadcast, which was produced by SHOWTIME Sports, featured a welterweight world championship unification fight between undefeated champions Keith Thurman (WBA) and Danny Garcia (WBC). Thurman won a close split decision to unify the belts.

The broadcast earned a 2.2 rating from 9 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. ET, up 22% over the previous June 25, 2016 SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS broadcast featuring Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter (1.8 rating).

*Full data including viewership for the boxing broadcast on CBS will be available in the coming days.