Thurman, Garcia quick quotes

Boxing News

Welterweight world champions Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia talked to the media in advance of their highly-anticipated showdown that headlines SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, Saturday, March 4 from Barclays Center.

Keith Thurman:

Well you know, being the undefeated champion and I’ve never lost, I feel strong, I have a strong amateur background and he does too. I’m just bred for this sport man! This is my life! This is what I do! I love the challenge, I love the fight game. I love another man trying to get the best of me, right in front of me, going toe-to-toe with me. I just live for it man!

I’m bigger than Danny naturally, he was always smaller than me in the amateurs, he’s smaller than me in the pros, he’s moving up. He might hold his weight well but naturally I’m just a little bit bigger, so that gives me some confidence there.

I have less fights and more knockouts, I believe I do punch harder and that I’ll just edge him out statistically a little bit. It’s just going to come down to the fight, who lands the right punches at the right time, strength and conditioning, and everything that the fight game is about!

Danny Garcia

I’m confident, you know, I’m a true champion. I’ve been in these big fights before, I’ve been in unification fights before. I feel like I’m the better fighter, the better all around fighter.

At the end of the day when Danny Garcia comes to fight, he comes to win.

Ya I’m the WBC welterweight champion of the world, I’ve been in the ring with a lot of great fighters.