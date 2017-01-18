Thurman-Garcia unification clash heats up

Boxing News

The highly anticipated welterweight unification showdown between unbeaten WBA world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs) and WBC world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (33-0, 19 KOs) will be televised by CBS on March 4 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The broadcast is just the second primetime boxing presentation on the CBS Television Network in nearly 40 years. The first, was between Thurman and Shawn Porter last year.

Danny Garcia: “I don’t care if people think I’m an underdog. To me, Keith Thurman is nothing but a name. Come March 4, I am going to show the world once again that I am a true champion.”

Keith Thurman: “I am the champ, and I always will be. Danny Garcia is a fighter who I have asked for and who I have respect for. But he’s going to learn, just as my past opponents have, that my power and speed will rise above any swiftness he has. I am the true welterweight champion. I will unify the titles and show him what ‘One Time’ feels like.”

Tickets are priced at $750, $500, $400, $300, $150, $100, and $50 and are on sale now.