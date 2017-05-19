Tiberi, Singletary top June 23rd Delaware Card

Boxing News

By Rick Scharmberg

Pro boxing returns to Delaware for just the second time this year on Friday, June 23rd at the Nur Shrine Temple in New Castle, Delaware. Fan favorites “Joltin’” Joey Tiberi (18-5-2, 13 KOs) will co-headline in a six round lightweight bout, along with Lamont “The Problem Solver” Singletary (8-2, 5 KOs), who will engage in a six round heavyweight bout.

The undercard also features veteran light heavyweight Reuel Williams (7-1, 2 KOs) making his return to the ring after a five-year hiatus plus lightweight Joe Gbolo (3-2-2, 1 KO) returning after a two year off.

In addition, three local boxers will be making their professional debuts on the show. They include junior middleweight Michael “The Hammer” Crain, junior middleweight Felix “The Dangerous Dominican” Manzueta, and light heavyweight Michael Home. All three debuting fighters hail from Delaware.

All opponents on the show are yet to be named.

The card is being promoted by Diane Fischer’s Dee Lee Promotions, along with newcomer Todd Mulvena’s Night Promotions. The first bout is at 7:30p. The venue, The Nur Shrine Temple, has hosted wrestling events for many years, and the show’s matchmaker, Nick Tiberi, has also held some recent amateur boxing events at the venue. Tickets are $45 to $65, and can be purchased by calling 302-339-0648, 609-868-4243, and 302-540-7203.