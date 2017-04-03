Tim Tszyu in action Saturday

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former middleweight amateur star Tim Tszyu (2-0, 1 KO) returns to the ring on Saturday against Ben Nelson (2-2-0) at

Dolltone House, Sylvania Waters, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Tszyu is the son of Hall of Famer and former unified 140 pound world champion Kostya Tszyu and was impressive when he made his professional debut outpointing Zorran Cassady in 2016 and in his second bout scored a three round stoppage over Mark Dalby on the undercard of the Danny Green v Anthony Mundine rematch which had a live gate of 28,000 fight fans in February. Tszyu will get global exposure when he will be in action on the undercard of WBO heavyweight title bout featuring champion Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury at the Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand on May 6.

Kostya Tszyu who now lives in Moscow, Russia was at Tim’s professional debut last December and said he would like to bring his son to Russia for training and future contests. Kostya’s youngest son Nikita is a outstanding light- middleweight who has boxed in amateur tournaments in the USA and Europe.