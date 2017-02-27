Today’s EBU bid and updates

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

Spanish boxing company Gallego Prada Promociones won today’s EBU bid earning the right to stage the fight between its fighter, European Union (EU) middleweight champion Ruben Diaz (23-1-2, 15 KOs), from Pamplona, Spain, and mandatory challenger Karim Achour (23-4-3, 4 KOs). Gallego Prada offered 17,300 Euros, which was the only bid to be presented at EBU offices by noon. This would be Diaz’s first defense of the title that won last May in France stopping co-challenger Howard Cospolite in round 7 with a devastating left hook to the jaw. Gallego Prada will communicate a suitable date and venue for the contest in the upcoming days.

Former European super middleweight champion Hadillah Mohoumadi (21-4-1, 16 KOs) and Serhiy Demchenko (17-11-1, 12 KOs) will battle for the vacant European Union (EU) title on May 6th in France as their managers reached a deal last Friday avoiding the mandatory purse bid that was expected to take place today. MK Events will promote the fight which could easily provide some fireworks as either man can punch and is not afraid to exchange with the opponent. For Demchenko this will be his first title shot at 168 lbs after he dropped from the light-heavyweights earlier this year.

European flyweight champion Vincent Legrand (24-0, 14 KOs) informed that he has relinquished his title due to a weight issue, as the undefeated southpaw is now expected to gear up in a heavier division. The vacant EBU flyweight title will be now disputed between Frenchman Thomas Masson (16-3-1, 4 KOs), who was the mandatory challenger for Legrand, and the highest available opponent.