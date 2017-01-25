Today’s EBU bids and updates

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

In the cruiserweight division, promoter Filiep Tampere has earned the rights to stage the vacant European 200lb title match between co-challengers Geoffrey Battelo (32-5, 28 KOs) and undefeated 28-year-old Yves Ngabu (17-0, 12 KOs). Tampere put in the envelope 31,137 Euros, while Europrom/Gérard Teysseron offered 18,200 Euros. No other bidders attended.

In the welterweight division, EBU-EU champion Mohamed Mimoune (17-2, 2 KOs) handler Malamine Koné won the bid offering 17,050 Euros topping 12,000 Euros from Finnish promoter Pekka Maki, who manages 33-year-old mandatory challenger Jussi Koivula (21-3-1, 8 KOs), a former EBU belt competitor that usually fights close to junior middleweight limit. No other bidders have participated. According to MK Events, Mimoune’s second defense of his belt will very likely be staged in Paris on Saturday 25th March.