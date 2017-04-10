Today’s EBU purse bid and updates

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

Gallego Prada Promociones won today’s EBU bid earning the rights to stage the European (EBU) junior lightweight championship between official challenger Juli Giner (20-2-1, 8 KOs) and French titlist Guillame Frenois (43-1, 10 KOs). The Spanish promoter and only bidder offered 40,100 Euros, a pot that will be splitted 60/40 in favor of the champion Frenois, who will defend his continental belt for the second time. Giner, a former continental champion himself, is a physically stronger boxer with an aggressive style and the matchup against a techician southpaw as the 33-year-old Frenois is expected to deliver a good show. Gallego Prada intends to stage the bout in Barcellona in a date to be communicated.

In the cruiserweight division, Belgian puncher Geoffrey Battelo (32-5, 28 koS) suffered a minor illness last week that forced him to pull out of the April 16th fight against compatriot Yves Ngabu (17-0, 12 KOs) for the vacant European (EBU) title. Tampere promoter looked to hire another suitable foe for the upcoming date but nobody wanted to take the risk with such short time notice. As a result, the Battelo vs. Ngabu fight has been rescheduled for June 4th, a date that allows Battelo a full recover and a following training camp.

Undefeated European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel (16-0, 12 KOs) has been granted a volontary defence of his belt that will be staged on June 24th in Germany in a SES Boxing promoted card. More details about the specific location and Kabayel’s opponent will be released in the uncoming weeks. In the meanwhile, European Boxing Union is about to call a new mandatory challenger, as Polish Mariusz Wach relinquished his position.

French challenger Karim Achour (23-4-3, 4 KOs) confirmed to EBU he will not be able to fight against European Union (EU) middleweight titlist Ruben Diaz (23-1-2, 15 KOs) on April 29th in Pamplona, Spain, owing to physical issues. The EBU board as consequentially granted Gallego Prada promociones a volontary defense for Diaz, with an opponent yet to be determined. The new date is expected to be June 10th in Spain.

Mk Events’ new suggested date of May 6th to stage Hakim Zoulikha’s first defence of the European Union (EU) light heavyweight title will not find mandatory challenger Orial Kolaj (17-5, 11 KOs) able to fight, due to a left wrist injury occurred in late March. Nevertheless, the Italian-Albanian brawler apparently keeps his mandatory position. Zoulikha (24-8, 10 KOs) will thus face another opponent as volontary defence on the same date in Elancourt, western Paris.