Toledo Boxing Scene On The Rise

Story and photo by Bob Ryder

Bolstered by a group of young talented hometown fighters, boxing in Toledo is enjoying a resurgence in popularity not witnessed for some years. Led by current IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr, Glass City boxers are performing before sold out or near capacity crowds in Toledo as well as seeing the demand for their services extend to Detroit area venues and beyond. Sonny Fredrickson (16-0), Wesley Tucker (14-0), Tyler McCreary (13-0), and DeAndre Ware (8-0-2) are right behind Easter as they are working their way steadily upward hoping to emulate his title winning success. The extreme renewed interest in the sport in Toledo was never more in evidence when nearly 10,000 fans packed the Huntington Center to witness Easter successfully defend his title in February. Ticket scalpers outside the arena were doing well catering to those fans who neglected to get theirs early. Rumors are strong that Easter will be returning in the near future to his hometown for another title defense and given this level of fan response, why not?

Continuing the momentum, another group of Toledo fighters are set to perform on Saturday, April 8, as promoter Vick Green (Pulse Boxing) presents “A Night of Championship Boxing” at the St. Clements Hall. Co headlining the card is 2013 National Golden Gloves champion Albert Bell, now 7-0 as a pro super lightweight, as he takes on veteran Justin Savi (29-11-2) over six scheduled rounds. The other six round main event sees the return of decorated amateur and 2004 USA Olympic team captain Devin Vargas. Heavyweight Vargas (18-4) has been out of the ring for nearly three years and lost his last three fights all by TKO. He’s hoping that the long rest will allow him to get back on the winning track by overcoming opponent Tommy Washington, Jr (6-10-1).

Rounding out the show will be scheduled contests featuring more local talent as middleweight Roy Barringer battles Marcus Washington, Heavyweight Marquise Valentine takes on Abel Pena Falls, Averil Dotson vs Theo Coates, light heavyweights, and Diamond Mitchell vs Danny Rosenberger at welterweight.

Tickets are available on line at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-championship-boxing-tickets-32802341687 or by phone at 419-318-2158.

Doors on Saturday, April 8 open at 7PM with first bell at 8.

St. Clements Hall is located at 2990 Tremainsville Road, Toledo