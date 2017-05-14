Toney turns out Sheppard’s lights

Boxing News

By Brad Snyder, The Undercard

Photos: Bob Ryder

The old saying in boxing, “power is the last thing to go” was solidified on Saturday night at Eastern Michigan Convocation Center by 48-year-old heavyweight James “Lights Out” Toney. His sharp, short punch ended his contest vs. “Lightning” Mike Sheppard. Ring announcer, Pete Trevino, said it best, “The lights went out at the 26 second mark of the sixth Round.”

The first five rounds of the fight, one could argue Sheppard was ahead on the scorecards. Toney was showing some defensive skills that reminded the crowd of his early fighting years, often finding himself on the ropes. While Sheppard was able to back his opponent there, he did have to reset after throwing some combinations. Most of the resets were because Toney was letting Sheppard know his punches were not affecting him. The crowd at the Eastern Michigan Convocation Center, were in awe, as Toney connected on Sheppard.

Just when you thought Sheppard had a fighting chance to play spoiler at James’ homecoming, the night was over. Toney, showing extreme patience and planning, was able to connect, as Sheppard was, again, preparing to launch an offensive attack. The punch, which had Sheppard laid out flat on his stomach, was enough to give Toney the WBF heavyweight championship. At the 26 second mark of the 6th Round, Sheppard, not able to beat the count, leaving Toney victorious.

After the fight, Toney hinted there could be more boxing in his future. He stated, he is from Ann Arbor. “I am Ann Arbor…Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.” The fight improved Toney’s Hall of Fame record to (77-10-3, 47 KOs). Sheppard falls to (24-21-2, 10 KOs).

The co-main event happened in the Super Lightweight division. Top prospect, Sonny Fredrickson (17-0, 11 KOs), Toledo, OH, furthered his chance to be considered in high profile fights by defeating Daniel Montoya (16-5, 8 KOs), Mexico. Sonny was able to use a jab early in the fight. There are a few flaws in Fredrickson’s fight game, yet, his demeanor, and ring intelligence exceed his record. Round 3 saw left hooks to Montoya’s body. Fredrickson was able to get body shots in and move out of the pocket quicker than Montoya’s counter. This fight matched two fighters who could land crisp, accurate shots. Round 6, the turning point, Fredrickson launched a barrage of body work, followed by strong power shots to the head. This action finally forced Montoya to take a knee, again. Montoya, in his own corner, could not turn to face Referee Ansel Stewart, halting the fight, by TKO, at the 2:26 mark of the 6th.

Super Welterweight, Patrick Boozer returned to the ring after a lengthy time away to improve his record to (12-4, 3 KOs). Boozer handed Akeem Black his first loss (2-1, 1 KO) early in his career. Boozer had just too much ring experience for Black, who had tremendous heart throughout the fight. You have to wonder why Black’s management team would allow him to fight a guy with 15 professional fights and, also, make it a 6 Rounder. At many points in the fight, you could argue, Black’s corner should have stepped in to stop the fight. The heart of Black made this go the distance, as Boozer was shutting out the competition. The scorecards read (59-55, 60-54, 60-54) all in favor of Boozer for the UD.

Antonio Wade improved to (4-0, 3 KOs) with a 50 second, 3rd Round TKO over Torin Turner (0-1). The Super Welterweight fight had Wade scoring a flash knockdown early in Round 1. Turner popped up quickly and the fight continued. The 3rd Round had Turner hurt from a ton of body shots. He turned to his corner and stated, simply, “No more.” Wade returned to the ring after a short 7 month absence to gain this win.

Kalinn Williams and Willis Black both made their professional boxing debuts Saturday night, in the Super Middleweight division. The fight, which was a rematch from an amateur MMA fight years earlier, had “Khaos” Williams defeating Black by UD (39-37, 39-38, 39-37). The decision, which did not give credit to Black’s performance, did not match up with this reporting media. Williams improved to (1-0) as Black starts his newly hatched career (0-1).

Robert Simms has boxing fans in Michigan talking. This heavyweight, with dreams of becoming a cruiserweight, continues to impress with good cardio and speed. Normally, he is dismissed early by the crowd by his appearance. Simms continues to show why he may be factor in Michigan, as a cruiserweight. Simms’ quickness and power to Marcus Maulding’s body ended the heavyweight contest at the 1:08 mark of the 3rd Round. Simms landed a left hook to Maulding’s liver that, then, produced a tidal wave of big shots. Maulding, forced to go down to a knee, was unable to recover as Simms (4-1, 2 KOs) defeats Maulding (1-2, 1 KO) by KO.

The event was the first card promoted by Main Event Professional Boxing and 3M Matchmaking was the official matchmaker, according to the promotion.