TONIGHT: Rejuvenated McGuinness headed back up

Boxing News

By Dave Spencer

It was a year ago that undefeated lightweight Logan McGuinneess (25-0-1 12KO) was driving a truck and making deliveries, an injured shoulder forced the talented 29-year-old to the sidelines and find a way to pay the bills. Fights that he was getting through Boston promoter Murphy’s Boxing were of the six round variety and left little in his pocket once his paycheck against sub-standard opponents had been divvied up between interested parties.

His top-five ranking had faded through inactivity and injury and lugging boxes to make a living was doing him no favours, “I hurt re-injured my shoulder and being alone driving gives you a lot of time to think,” McGuinness told Fightnews this week in advance of tonight’s headline appearance at Powerade Centre in Brampton versus Horacio Cabral (17-1) of Mexico.

“Everything happens for a reason,” said McGuinness who had two tune-up fights to end 2016 after an 18 month layoff. It was while making deliveries that the Orangeville fighter happened on Toronto promoter Lee Baxter. “We sat down and discussed my career, where I wanted to be and how to get there. “He put forth a two year plan and we’re about halfway through it after this fight, it is for the WBC Silver belt and should help get me back into the rankings.

“Training is going well, we had two tune-up fights, I’m healthy, there wasn’t much of a turn around for this one and I’m ready to go.” McGuinness knows that a roadmap exists and feels rejuvenated now that his roll has been clearly defined on his way to a championship opportunity and it has left him hungrier than ever, “If I had of gone through this entire process without injuries or breaks, who knows, I could be done by now.”

At 29 and headlining in his hometown for only the second in almost four years, McGuinness is primed knowing the time is now. “We hope to help revive boxing in Ontario,” said the fighter whose promoter Lee Baxter has put on a stellar card for hometown fans. The plan seems to be working as it was announced earlier this week that more seats have been added to the seven fight card.

McGuinness seems to be right as the event is one of six scheduled for the province in the upcoming months. There seems to be a renewed optimism from boxers and promoters in the province with a new acting Commissioner and so far fight starved fans have responded.