Top Rank inks Olympic welter gold winner

Boxing News

Top Rank announced today the signing of 2016 Olympic light welterweight gold medalist Fazliddin “Fayzi” Gaibnazarov to an exclusive long-term promotional agreement. Gaibnazarov, shrugging off significant height and reach disadvantages, stunned skillful Cuban-born opponent Lorenzo Sotomayor to pull off the upset, winning the gold via split decision. Gaibnazarov is the seventh 2016 Olympian to join the Top Rank stable, which includes fellow gold medal champion Robson Conceicao, silver medalist Shakur Stevenson, and top amateurs Michael Conlan, Teofimo Lopez, Antonio Vargas and Jeyvier Cintron. Managed by Egis Klimas, Gaibnazarov is expected to make his pro debut in an eight-round bout in the spring.