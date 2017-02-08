Top Rank inks PR Olympian Cintron

Boxing News

Top Rank has signed former two-time Puerto Rican Olympian Jeyvier Cintron to a promotional contract. Cintron, who amassed an amateur record of 230-10, is the only fighter in the history of Puerto Rican boxing to represent the Island in two Olympic games (London 2012 and Rio 2016). As a pro, the southpaw fighter that was born and raised in the city of Bayamon, wants to begin his career in the bantamweight division.

“I’m super excited to enter professional boxing and now even more that I will be doing it alongside Top Rank, that is the best promotional company in the world,” said Cintron. “Everyone knows that Top Rank has worked on the career of the biggest stars in boxing and although I had some other offers, we decided to go with Top Rank, because I know they will guide me through this new process,” he added. “I’m going to work hard in the gym to keep putting the name of Puerto Rico as high as possible, like I have always done.”

As an amateur, Cintron won medals in multiple national and international tournaments and acquired experience by beating fighters like world ranked Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Rodriguez and unbeaten prospect Jantony Ortiz.

“Top Rank remains committed to finding and developing the best talent on the Island. We feel that Cintron will represent the Puerto Rican flag proudly, both in and out of the ring, ” said the President of Top Rank, Todd duBoef.

The two-time Olympian will be trained by his father and former boxer Javier ‘Perrito’ Cintron.

“I feel proud of Jeyvier because he has achieved what a lot of boxers want, and that’s to be with a great company like Top Rank. I was a boxer and I can talk about the importance of having a good company that helps to develop the career of athletes and Jeyvier is now with Top Rank, and we are thankful for that,” added ‘Perrito’ Cintron.

Details about Cintron’s pro debut will be announced soon.