Top Rank PPV Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla

Photos: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Undefeated WBO world champions featherweight Óscar Valdez (22-0, 19 KOs), from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, Mazatlan, Mexico’s super middleweight Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (34-0, 24 KOs), and super bantamweight champ Jessie Magdaleno (24-0, 17 KOs) of Las Vegas held an L.A. press conference Tuesday morning at the Manhattan Beach, Marriott to officially announce their upcoming title defenses taking place Saturday April 22, at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California live on Pay Per View. Also present at the press conference was 2016 U.S Olympic Silver medalist Shakur Stevenson of New Jersey.

Opening up the press conference was Hall of Fame Promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank.

“The fighters we will be showcasing on April 22nd are the brightest of Stars,” Arum said.

Oscar Valdez and his team introduced by manager Frank Espinoza

“Headlining this event means a lot to me. We put in the time and working hard for this fight. Miguel Marriaga is a tough fighter. We will do whatever it is to come out on top. Whatever I have to do to win, I will do that night,” Valdez said.

“My boys will be ready on April 22nd. They said Oscar hasn’t fought a hard puncher but I don’t think they have faced a fighter like Oscar before,” Trainer Manny Robles said.

“April 22nd, Valdez defends his title against Marriaga. Oscar welcomes him and is up for the challenge. On April 22nd you don’t want to miss this fight,” Manger Frank Espinoza

Valdez will be making his second defense of his title against NABO champion and number one contender Miguel Marriaga (25-1, 21 KOs) of Columbia. Marriaga and his team were also present.

“We have been working and now the time has come. I am well prepared for this fight and will come in 100 percent for this fight,” Marriaga said.

“Valdez and Marriaga will be a fight to remember. Stub Hub Center has always had great fights and this will live up to that. We are looking forward to it,” Manager Ruben Zavala said.

Gilberto Ramirez will be making the first defense of his WBO super middleweight title against Maksim Bursak (33-4-1, 15 KOs), of Kiev, Ukraine.

“I am really happy to be back. I have been training really hard. This will be a good fight. Max Bursak is a good fighter and this will be a good fight,” Ramirez said speaking English

“We have a lot of confidence in Gilberto that this will be a good year. April 22nd, he will comeback to please the fans. This will be his year,” Manager Jesus Zappari said.

Jessie Magdaleno will defend his title against Brazil’s Adeilson Dos Santos (18-2, 14 KOs).

“It feels good to be back and defend my title. April 22nd you will see another great Magdaleno. We are here to give everyone what they want to see, a great night of boxing,” Magdaleno said.

“Jessie Magdaleno will defend his title for the first time in a matchup you want to see. He will step in the ring to showcase and you will witness Magdaleno defend for the first time,” Co-Manager Frank Espinoza Jr. said.

Shakur Stevenson will be making his pro debut on the April 22 card at Stub Hub as he was introduced by Arum and also spoke at the press conference

“Let me introduce you to a young man that will be a superstar the way Ray Leonard and Oscar De La Hoya were,” Bob Arum said in introducing Stevenson to the local media.

“I am excited to be making my debut and I cant wait to entertain my fans,” Shakur Stevenson said.

