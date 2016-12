Boxing News

Former WBA interim super flyweight champion David “Tornado” Sanchez (30-4-2, 23 KOs) scored a second round KO over Alejandro “Terrible” Morales (15-9, 7 KOs) on Friday night at the Arena Solidaridad in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Sanchez finished Morales with a liver shot at the 2:42. He next plans to return to the ring again in early February in preparation for a world title shot later in 2017.