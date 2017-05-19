Tornado Sanchez dies in car accident

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report that former WBA interim world champion David “Tornado” Sánchez and his brother Jonathan were killed in an automobile accident earlier today. Their vehicle collided with a trailer on the Hermosillo-Kino Coastal Highway. Rafael Soto (Sanchez manager) has confirmed the tragedy to the media.

Sánchez, just 25, last fought on April 7 in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, and there was talk of a possible rematch against former world champion Luis Concepción. He had a professional record of 31-4-2, 23 KOs.