Traietti triumphs as promoter, matchmaker and fighter

Boxing News

By Mark Vaz at ringside

Granite Chin Boxing presented their fifth event at the Marina Bay SportsPlex in Quincy, MA, this past Saturday with a card featuring Worcester, MA featherweight prospect Irvin Gonzales plus hometown Chris Traietti against Alfredo Trevino of Sonora, Mexico, in a ten-round bout for the WBU Americas Cruiserweight Championship.

Traietti (23-4, 18 KOs) – doing triple duty as promoter, matchmaker and headliner – opened the bout working behind a strong jab, looking from the start to setup his most effective shot, a left hook to the body. Trevino (8-2-1, 1 KO) attempted to avoid it by jabbing and circling clockwise, taking Traietti’s leverage away from the hook but absorbing quick right cross counters in the process. Listening to his corner between rounds, Traietti made the adjustment and stepped to the right, cutting Trevino off and pinning him on the ropes where he was able to unleash a sustained body attack, dropping Trevino with shots that caused the crowd to wince in sympathy with Travino’s pain. Showing pluck, Trevino managed to regain his feet twice, however he finally succumbed to the clean shots. Referee Leo Gerstel stopped the bout after the third knockdown at 2:30 of round two. With the victory, Traietti captures the WBU Americas Cruiserweight Championship.

Hard-hitting featherweight Irvin Gonzales (6-0, 6 KOs) showed why he’s becoming one of the most talked about young fighters on the New England circuit with a stunning first round KO over Oscar Eduardo Quezada (3-2, 2 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico. Quezada opened the action immediately, looking to exchange with the taller, switch-hitting Gonzales, but the speed and accuracy of Gonzales proved too much. Quezada was rocked with a perfectly placed uppercut on the nose, followed with a clean left hook to the temple. Quezada dropped to the canvas but beat the count, only to take an identical shot seconds later, prompting referee Leo Gerstel to step in saving him from further punishment.

Heavyweight Jean Pierre Augustine, born in Haiti and now fighting out of Lawrence, MA, remained unbeaten at 10-0-1 with a fourth round TKO over the determined Andras Czomor of Budapest, Hungary. Boxing aggressively from a southpaw stance, Augustine landed nearly every straight left he threw, bloodying Czomor’s nose. Switching tactics in the second, he began to utilize more lateral movement, keeping Czomor off balance, walking him into shots, splitting his eyebrow in the third, and again opening a severe cut in the fourth. Called in to appraise the injury, experienced ring doctor Edgar Ballenas advised referee Steven Clark to stop the bout, ending it at 2:05 of round four and awarding Augustin the TKO victory.

In a scheduled six-round light heavyweight bout, Brandon Montella of Saugus, MA, remained unbeaten winning a second round TKO over tough journeyman Mickey Scarborough (6-12, 6 KOs) of Orlando, FL. Montella, a former US Marine and owner of The Way Boxing and Fitness in nearby Woburn, pressed the action throughout the contest, banging the veteran Scarborough with hard body shots from both sides and continuously imposing his strength. Three knockdowns in the second round ended the bout, bringing Montella’s record to 7-0 with 6 knockouts.

The very popular Derek “The Surgeon” Silviera, the former New England Welterweight Champ. made his first appearance in nearly four years stopping Mexico’s Engleberto Valenzuela (10-11) in two rounds. Suffering from shoulder and elbow injuries, Silveira was forced to place his career on hold while recovering from multiple surgeries, however he returned with an impressive performance, dissecting Valenzuela with scalpel-like precision. Silveira showed the flash that made him a crowd favorite, throwing a variety of combinations to the body and head, dropping Valenzuela with a perfect right uppercut-left hook combination early in the second. When Valenzuela regained his feet and covered, Silvera ended the show with a clean left hook to the body, leaving his opponent on the canvas much to the delight of his loyal fans. Silveira improves to 11-1 with 5 knockouts.

The 40-year old Danny Amaro (0-2-1) of Dorchester, MA and Lowell’s Jonathan Perez fought to an entertaining draw in a four-round welterweight bout. Returning to the ring after a 15 year absence, Amaro was able to use his size and strength to outmuscle Perez (2-1-2) often enough to take the judges attention away from the fast hands and combination punching of Perez. Amaro looked to be the far bigger and stronger man and utilized that size to push the faster Perez around the ring.

19-year old Chris Thomas of Beachwood, NJ, picked up another win, elevating is record to 6-1 with 3 knockdowns, stopping the determined Lionel Young (1-4) of Brockton after the third round in a super middleweight bout.

In a special female bout, personal trainer Jillian Diauto of Brockton, made a successful professional debut with a second round TKO over Lamyrah Geary of Philadelphia, in a jr welterweight bout . Both fighters came out aggressively, throwing torrents of punches but it was the better technique and style that enabled Diauto to land the effective and accurate shots. Geary had no answer to the constant aggressiveness and relentless punching of Diauto which promoted the referee to call a halt to the bout at 1:50 of round two.

The evening’s entertainment was presented by Chris Traietti of Granite Chin Promotions.