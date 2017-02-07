Trainer George Hernandez: Granados ready for the fight of his life

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“We are the most powerful country in the world with the disease in inner-communities that (are) destroying our youth. This is an epidemic of modern day. Not Russia, not what’s happening in the Ukraine, not Putin. This is bigger. We need to worry about our inner cities. These lives do matter. When I lost Ed Brown, I lost my son,” said George Hernandez, Navy veteran and Chicago-based boxing trainer.

On February 18, his fighter Adrian Granados (21-4, 12 KO) will challenge four-time world champion Adrien Broner (32-2, 24 KO) on Showtime. And when talking about Granados, Hernandez is as clear as when he speaks about working with inner city kids and politics, “Adrian Granados is getting ready for the fight of his life. Again, we are underdogs but so used to the word “underdog”, they should tattoo it on my ass. Where we come from, we have this inner desire to win. We are coming from nothing!”