Trainer Peter Fury denied NZ entry

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO mandatory heavyweight challenger Hughie Fury (20-0, 10 KOs) will challenge WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (22-0,18 KOs) at the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, on May 6 without his father/trainer Peter Fury in his corner after Immigration New Zealand declined a visa for the elder Fury on “character grounds”.

Immigration New Zealand issued a statement saying: “Mr Fury was ineligible for a visa unless granted a special direction. His case was fully considered and all representations submitted on Mr Fury’s behalf were taken into account before a decision was made to decline his request for a special direction.”

Fury has twice spent time in prison on drug-trafficking related charges. Parker’s promoter Duco Events said on Twitter that the fight will still be taking place.

The tweet said: “The WBO Heavyweight Title fight between Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury is still going ahead as planned.”