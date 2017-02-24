Troy Waters Health Update

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Three-time world title challenger Troy Waters has been battling acute myloid Leukemia since 2014 and after massive amounts of chemo treatment and a bone marrow transplant from brother Dean. He has been in remission for sixteen months.

Troy also talks about world title bouts with Gianfranco Rossi, Terry Norris and Simon Brown and sparring sessions with Kostya Tszyu, Tony Mundine, Mathew Read, and Kirkland Lang. Three-time world champion Jeff Fenech has arranged a fundraiser for Troy in March at the

Mediterranean Club at Five Dock, Sydney, NSW, Australia with all information available on Facebook.