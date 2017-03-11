Tso KOs Mukai in eight to remain unbeaten

Boxing News

Photos: Sumio Yamada

Unbeaten super flyweight Rex “The Wonder Kid” Tso (21-0, 13 KOs) scored an eight round KO over Hirofumi Mukai (13-5-3, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, China. Tso finished Mukai with a body shot 32 seconds into round eight. In all, Tso dropped Mukai three times. Tso retained his WBO international and WBC Asian Boxing Council titles, as well as claiming Mukai’s WBO Asia-Pacific belt.

In the co-feature for the WBO Oriental bantamweight title, Mark Anthony Geraldo (34-7-3, 16 KOs) won by ten round unanimous decision over Kenny Demecillo (12-4-2, 7 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 96-94.

Super featherweight Takuya Watanabe (31-7-1, 16 KOs) outscored Phum Kunmat (24-19-2, 16 KOs) over eight, 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.

Super bantamweight puncher Rey Megrino (24-20-4, 21 KOs) needed just 23 seconds to demolish Yuki Strong Kobayashi (10-7, 5 KOs).

Other Results:

Tsun Yin Jeremy Lee W4 Tom Taw (super middleweight)

Tat Fai Yiu W6 Raymond Poon Kai Ching (middleweight)

Surez Gurung W4 Wai Hung Tong (super bantamweight)

Shun On Chan W4 Pak Tsung Cheung (super bantamweight)

Edwin Ng W4 Ka Sun Leung (super bantamweight)

