Tszyu returns Feb 3

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former Australian Golden Gloves champion Tim Tszyu (1-0) will clash with Mark Dalby (4-12) over six rounds in a middleweight bout at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, South Australia on February 3 on the undercard of the Danny Green vs. Anthony Mundine.

The 22-year-old Tszyu, son of boxing great Kostya Tszyu, made his professional debut last month when he outpointed Zorran Cassidy over six in Sydney after a successful amateur career of (33-1) with his only loss to Aussie 2016 Brazil Olympic middleweight representative Daniel Lewis. Dalby, 38, suffered stoppage losses to Ben Capps and former world rated Gunnar Jackson in 2016. The card will be televised throughout Australia on Foxtel Cable television network on pay-per-view.