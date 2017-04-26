Two WBC world title eliminators announced in Panama

Boxing News

By Héctor Villarreal

In a WBC superbantam title eliminator, former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (36-5-1, 12 Ko’s) faces Mexican Julio “Pollito” Ceja (30-2, 27 Ko’s) on Saturday, May 27th at Amador Convention Center in Panama City, Panama. Moreno, ranked #3 faces #2 Ceja on the main event of the “Callando Bocas” (Shutting up mouths) card promoted by Moreno’s wife through her company, Laguna Premium Boxing Promotions.

In the co-stellar fight, local prospect Leroy Estrada (15-2, 6 KO’s) ranked #1 by WBC on the minumumweight and #2 Saul Juarez (23-5-1, 12 KO’s) from Mexico, square up for the chance to challenge world titlist Wanheng Menayothin from Thailand.