Tyner-Florez deliver for dearborn fight fans

Boxing News

By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

Lanardo “The Pain Server” Tyner improved to (32-10-2, 20 KOs) with an exciting UD (78-73, 78-73, 77-74) win over Luis Florez (22-6-0). The 8 Round welterweight bout saw Florez dancing away from Tyner in the early rounds. Tyner was able to utilize his punches when he could corner Florez. The body work in the early rounds proved helpful as Florez slowed in the third. Both fighters traded power shots, toe-to-toe, in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th. These exchanges were beneficial to Tyner on the scorecards proving his better connections. Florez made things interesting as he was able to knock down Tyner in the sixth, as they traded blows. The head shot knocked Tyner down, but did not hurt him as he recovered quickly. The 7th and 8th had Florez, again, moving away from Tyner and no longer willing to go toe-to-toe. When Tyner was able to corner Florez, he unloaded. This win was much needed work for Tyner, he told the crowd afterwards.

Ernesto Garza (8-2-0, 5 KOs) won his bantamweight contest against Jesus Rojas (2-2-1, 1 KO) by TKO at the 2:34 mark of the first round. Garza scored three knockdowns, as he overmatched Rojas for the co-main event.

Deandre Ware (8-0-2, 6 KOs) found bad luck as an unintentional head butt at the end of the first round led to a technical draw against Rayco Saunders (23-30-3, 10 KOs) in their light heavyweight fight. Referee Frank Garza ruled the bout a technical draw as Saunders’ corner could not get the cut under his eye to stop bleeding.

Alycia Baumgardner improved to (2-0, 2 KOs) with her TKO at the 1:03 mark of the first over Wendy Toney (0-2). Baumgardner, who has potential in women’s boxing to be a huge star, brought her hometown of Ohio with her for the fight and did not disappoint. Baumgardner was able to drop Toney early in Round 1 of the super lightweight contest. Toney answered the Ref’s count, but Baumgardner exploded on her as soon as the fight resumed. Toney, no longer throwing punches, was given mercy by Referee Patrick Schmidt as he stopped the fight.

Welterweight Janelson Bocachica (6-0, 4 KOs) easily handled his opponent, Darryol Humphery (3-10, 1 KO) by winning a TKO at the 11 second mark of the 2nd Round. Humphery claimed a low blow and Referee Frank Garza gave him the benefit of the doubt, allowing him time to recover. When Humphery could not answer Garza, the fight was waived off.

The rest of the undercard saw welterweight Cortez Chambliss improve to (2-0, 2 KOs) with his 44 second KO in the 1st Round over Dean Walsh Jr. (0-6). Heavyweight Marcus “The Motown Bully” Carter improved to (5-0, 5 KOs) with his TKO 2:55 win in the 2nd Round over Eric Cason (2-5, 2 KOs). Sinan Fradi (2-0-1NC, 2 KOs) defeats light heavyweight Brian Jackson (0-6) at the 2:55 of the 2nd Round by TKO. Cruiserweight Taylor Duerr (3-0-1, 3 KOs) brutally ended Troy Albring’s (0-2) night by knockout at the 58 second mark of the 1st Round.

Road To The Belt was promoted by Jaafar Promotions (Eddie Jaafar). Matchmaker Katie Zepke provided the fights for the capacity crowd at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn on Sunday, March 26, 2017.