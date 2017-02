Boxing News

Middleweights Tyrone Brunson and Brandon Quarles will square off in the eight-round main event on Saturday, March 11th as King’s Promotions will stage its first show at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. The 32-year-old Brunson (23-6-2, 22 KOs) turned professional in 2005 and started his career with 19 consecutive first round knockouts. Quarles (18-3-1, 9 KOs) enters with a five-fight winning streak.