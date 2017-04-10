Tyson Fury: If I’m alive I’ll be at Hughie’s fight

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is undecided if he will attend his cousin Hughie’s May 6 challenge against WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker at the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

“It will definitely be a first. Two world heavyweight champions from England (from the same family). I don’t think it will be done again, put it that way,” Fury told BoxNation’s Steve Lillis. “Of course it would mean a lot, it would mean the world to me. I’ll go over there, providing I’m alive or whatever. God willing I’ll be there.”

As for Hughie’s chances? “Hughie’s looking good, he’s training hard and everything’s going to plan – so far, so good…It doesn’t matter if it’s in New York, Hong Kong or China. It’s a boxing match at the end of the day and whoever wants it the most will win it. Boxing is in the mind anyway, it’s not in the physical body or how good or bad you are.”