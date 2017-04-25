Tyson Fury targets July return

Boxing News

Former Heavyweight Champion of the World Tyson Fury is targeting a July ring return. The former WBA Super, WBO, and IBF world heavyweight champion hasn’t fought since he dethroned long-reigning Heavyweight icon Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015. But now the controversial Mancunian wants to begin his mission to reclaim all of his belts this summer.

In a social media post, the ‘Gypsy King’ indicated he wanted to make his comeback on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders’ mandatory defense against Avtandil Khurtsize.

Promoter Frank Warren is currently finalizing details for Saunders’ mandatory defense against newly-crowned WBO Interim Champion Khurtsidze; with a July date in London looking likely.

“Gypsy King reporting into the World. I can confirm that I will be accompanying the one and only Billy Joe Saunders when he fights ‘Danny De Vito’,” Fury said in an Instagram post.

“I’m coming back. Going over to Marbella [to train]. We are going to Marbella and I’m coming back to take on all bums. Bum of the month campaign, what you say Frank? So many bums out there that need cleaning up and wiping out.”

WBO World Middleweight Champion Saunders clashed with Khurtsidze in Leicester on Saturday night. Saunders had just seen the hard-hitting Georgian stop British Champion Tommy Langford in five rounds to win the WBO Interim belt.

At a post-fight press conference, the undefeated Hatfield star asked trainer Andre Rozier if Khurtsidze is ready for him.

Rozier, who also coaches Daniel Jacobs, responded: “Of course! He’s ready right now. Do you want to fight him tonight?”

“Would you want to go today?” replied Saunders. “You Americans come over here talking s**t. You’re irrelevant! Your man will get stopped in six rounds!”

“He’s the wrong one to do that with,” said Rozier. “Don’t shout at him, that’s suicide! We’ll settle this in the ring.”

Saunders lifted the WBO strap after outpointing Andy Lee in December 2015, the 24-0 southpaw had been hoping to secure a unification with Gennady Golovkin this summer but if the fight fails to materialise, he may be forced to look at other options.

