Uchiyama to collide with Corrales in grudge match

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Boxing Beat

The most competitive bout in seven world title contests in the end of the year in Japan must be a rematch of WBA 130-pound champion Jezreel Corrales of Panama and former titlist Takashi Uchiyama in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve. Pitifully did Uchiyama, then making hi twelfth defense, forfeit his long-reigning throne to unheralded WBA interim ruler via second round shocker this April. Uchiyama (24-1-1, 20 KOs), twelve years his senior at 37, said, “I was careless and maybe overconfident in the first encounter, but I’ll regain my belt without doubt.” Corrales (20-1-1NC, 8 KOs) said, “I’ve prepare eight strategies to defeat Uchiyama again, and will be victorious to bring back my belt.” For both, it will be the first bout since they collided here seven months ago. Who will welcome the Happy New Year with the belt?

In a supporting title go, his stablemate Ryoichi Taguchi (25-2-1, 11 KOs), making his fifth defense, will face hard-hitting Venezuelan Carlos Canizales (16-0, 13 KOs) over twelve rounds. Since Taguchi easily defeated mandatory challenger and former champ Ryo Miyazaki in his last defense, he is favored to be victorious despite Canizales’ good credentials and power. This show will be presented by Watanabe Promotions.