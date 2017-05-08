Uehara keeps WBC Youth 126lb belt by stopping Thailander Nongdear

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

Unbeaten Japanese southpaw Takuya Uehara (12-0, 7 KOs), 126, impressively retained his WBC Youth featherweight belt when he persistently kept battering durable Thailander Nongder Sor Bangkharu (17-13, 4 KOs), 126, upstairs and downstairs, and finally halted him with the referee Fukuchi’s intervention at 2:06 of the sixth session on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Uehara, piloted by former world 130-pound challenger Apollo Yoshio (who failed to win the belt from Ricardo Arredondo, Ben Villaflor and Samuel Serrano in 1970’s), showed his improvement in combination punching that weakened the Thai top feather contender and had him slowing down as the contest progressed. Uehara had him on the deck with continual body shots and followed it up en route to a well-received stoppage.

Promoter: Apollo Promotions.