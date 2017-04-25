Ugas replaces Barrios in tonight’s FS1 main event

Boxing News

PBC has made a sudden change in tonight’s FS1 telecast. Welterweight Yordenis Ugas (18-3, 8 KOs) will now battle Nelson Lara (17-7-4, 9 KOs) in the 10-round main event on Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes tonight, April 25 from the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi.

Ugas steps in to fight on one day’s notice after Lara was overweight for his scheduled super lightweight bout with Mario Barrios, who declined to go forward with the match. The bout between Ugas and Lara will now be contested at the super welterweight limit.

Televised coverage begins with a 10-round matchup of exciting welterweights as once-beaten Oscar Molina (13-1-1, 10 KOs) takes on Georgia’s Levan Ghvamichava (17-3-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round showdown.