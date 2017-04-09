Ukrainian ‘Dream Team’ Completes Sweep In Maryland

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams and John DiSanto at ringside

Photos: Mike Greenhill

A raucous sellout crowd of 2,828 and a nationally-televised audience helped christen the theater at the new MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, MD for professional boxing. The three featured bouts on the Top Rank-promoted card included members of the “Ukrainian Dream Team” who wowed their compatriots in the crowd with successful performances.

In the main event, WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko, 8-1, 6 KOs, stopped Camden, NJ’s Jason Sosa, 20-2-4, 15 KOs, at the end of round nine to defend his world title.

Lomachenko dominated the action from the opening bell and won every round of the fight. Sosa’s eyes began to swell in round three and worsened as the fight progressed. Sosa showed his toughness, but could not match the champion’s skills. In round eight, Lomachenko hurt Sosa badly a few times, but the challenger remained on his feet. Still, the session was so decisive that the round could have been scored 10-8. After Lomachenko administered another full round of punishment in the ninth, and in the light of the fact that Jason had no chance of turning the fight, Sosa’s corner wisely asked referee Kenny Chevalier to halt the contest before the bell sounded for the tenth. The official time of the TKO was 3:00 of round nine.

“It was the accumulation of punches, and the fact that I didn’t want to see him get hurt, that I stopped the fight,” said Raul Rivas, trainer of Sosa.

“I came to show my “High Tech” style and to prove that I am the best fighter in the world,” Lomachenko said after his victory. “I think I did my job.”

In the co-feature, undefeated Ukrainian light heavyweight Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk retained his NABF Light Heavyweight title and won the vacant NABO version of the title with a crushing third-round TKO of Yuniesky “The Monster” Gonzalez of Miami, FL.

After a strong start in the opening round, Gvozdyk picked up the pace in the second round, hammering Gonzalez with lefts and rights. Gvozdyk would seal the win by knocking Gonzalez down in the third round and finishing him off with a barrage of punches that forced Gonzalez’s corner to call a halt to the bout at 2:55.

“He was the best boxer I ever fought,” Gvozdyk said of his opponent. “Once I hurt him, I just kept throwing punches.”

Gvozdyk is now 13-0, 11 KO’s while Gonzalez’s record drops to 18-3, 14 KO’s.

In the opening bout of the live HBO broadcast, WBO cruiserweight champion, Aleksandr Usyk, 12-0, 10 KOs, retained his belt with an exciting 12-round unanimous points win over Mike Hunter of Las Vegas, 12-1, 8 KOs. The fight was fairly tight over the first six rounds, before the Ukrainian champ began to bank round after round in the second half. Hunter boxed well, but Usyk landed the harder shots and became more aggressive as the bout unfolded.

In the final round, Usyk dished out a great deal of punishment, and Hunter was hurt for much of the round. One volley of punches sent Hunter into the ropes. So referee Bill Clancy correctly called it a knockdown. The fight could have been stopped anytime after the knockdown, but Hunter hung tough and Clancy let it go until the final bell. All three scores were the same, 117-110, in favor of the champion.

On the non-televised undercard, Waldorf, MD super lightweight Mike “Yes, Indeed” Reed won a 10-round unanimous decision over a very durable Reyes Sanchez of Ciudad Meza, Mexico. Reed landed solid shodts to the body throughout the contest and mixed in some straight left hands from distance. By the tenth round, Reed was showing confidence, competing with his hands down and still landing tough shots as he covered 10 rounds for the first time in his pro career.. Sanchez attempted to land shots but was outgunned by Reed’s quickness.

“I would give my performance a four,” a disappointed Reed would say after the contest. I hit him with a hard shot in the third round but I let the bout slip away.”

All three judges scored the bout 99-91 for Reed, who remains undefeated at 22-0, 12 KO’s. Sanchez falls to 26-10-2, 15 KO’s.

In an NABA / USBA super middleweight title bout scheduled for ten rounds, Philadelphia’s Jesse Hart, remained undefeated (22-0, 18 KOs), with a fifth round TKO of Alan Campa of Guaymas, Mexico, 16-3, 11 KOs. Although he never managed to floor his opponent, Hart landed many heavy blows, especially uppercuts from both sides, and won every round leading up to the stoppage. After the victory, at 1:44 of round five, Hart called for a shot at WBO champ Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. “I’m the number one contender,” Hart said. “I want Zurdo next. I’m calling Top Rank myself on Monday. I promise I will knock Zurdo out!”

Hyattsville, MD super lightweight Patrick “YG Pat” Harris won a workmanlike eight-round unanimous decision over a game Omar Garcia of Monterrey, Mexico. Harris landed solid shots to the body and head of the tough Garcia while cutting off the ring on Garcia throughout the contest. Garcia returned little to no offense in the bout. Harris won by shutout (80-72) on all three scorecards, going eight rounds for the first time in his career.

Harris remains undefeated at 11-0, seven KO’s. Garcia dips under .500 at 6-7, one KO.

In the opening contest that started the boxing era at the MGM National Harbor,, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, 16-0, 13 KOs, Kaunas, Lithuania, knocked out Mexican southpaw Ramses Agaton, 17-3-3, 9 KOs, in round four of a scheduled eight round welterweight bout. Kavaliauskas dropped Agaton twice in the third and once for the count in the fourth. A powerful right hand was his primary weapon in the fight. “I was looking for that punch the entire fight,” Kavaliauskas said. “When it landed, it just felt sweet.” The official time was 2:58.

Boxing makes a quick return to the MGM National Harbor with a Greg Cohen Promotions/Banner Promotions card on Friday, April 14. The main bouts on the card will make up a ShoBox telecast on Showtime.