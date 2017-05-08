Boxing News

Unbeaten jr welters collide on ShoBox June 9

Showtime’s series “ShoBox: The New Generation” returns to the Turning Stone Event Center on June 9 when undefeated junior welterweights Regis Prograis (19-0, 16 KOs) and Joel Diaz Jr. (23-0, 19 KOs) will battle for Prograis’ NABF title in the 10-round main event. The fight takes place on the Friday night of International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in Canastota, NY, only a few miles away from Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The card also includes a middleweight bout between Steve Rolls (15-0, 9 KOs) and Demond “D’Bestatit” Nicholson (17-1-1, 16 KOs). Jon Fernandez (12-0, 10 KOs) will open up the televised tripleheader in his second appearance on the ShoBox series, competing in an eight-round junior lightweight bout.

Tickets for Prograis vs. Diaz Jr. on June 9 at Turning Stone, co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and AASHA Record Breakers, are on sale now and can be purchased for $65 for ringside, $50, $40 and $30 (may be subject to additional fees) in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877.833.SHOW, or online at Ticketmaster.










