Unbeaten middleweights collide TONIGHT

Boxing News

Two world title fights on Showtime tonight, but the fight leading off the 7PM Showtime Extreme telecast could steal the show. Somebody’s O has to go when undefeated middleweights Ievgen Khytrov (14-0, 12 KOs) and Immanuwel Aleem (16-0-1, 9 KOs) collide in a ten-rounder for the WBC silver belt.

“I’ve seen Aleem fight and he’s nothing special,” stated Khytrov. “He’s very fast. He does everything very quickly. But he can be hit. He has a little bit of power, but I can hit him. I’m going to take advantage of his mistakes. I’m ready for this fight and I’m going for the knockout. This isn’t going to be a long fight. I think I will knock him out in five or six rounds.

“I’m an aggressive fighter. I want to brawl. I want to throw a lot of punches. I’m happy if I can throw 100 punches in a round. Nobody can take that kind of punishment and it helps me get my opponent out of there.

“I’m happy to be fighting in Brooklyn at Barclays Center. It’s very important to my career. After this fight I am going to get big steps up and big names. I’m going to show what I can do on Saturday.

“I want to fight for a real world title. I’m ready for it and I just want to face good opponents and challenge myself.”