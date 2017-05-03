Unbeaten Ramirez back in action Friday

Boxing News

2012 USA Olympian Jose Ramirez of Avenal, California returns to the ring on Friday, May 5 on a Top Rank card which will include the debut of teenager Gabriel Flores of Stockton at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. WBC #5 ranked Ramirez, 19-0, 14 KOs, will take on Jake Giurieceo, 20-5-1, 5 KOs, of Ohio in the super lightweight 10-round main event.

“I will be ready to rock when get into the ring on Cinco De Mayo in Reno,” said Ramirez, who is trained by Freddie Roach.

Flores will face Devon Jones of New Orleans in a lightweight bout set for four rounds.

There are seven bouts on the card.

Solo Boxeo Unimas is televising.

The weigh in will be Thursday 5 pm at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, 3800 South Virginia Avenue, Reno. On Friday first bell will be 6 pm and the televised bouts begin 8 pm.