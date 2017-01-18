Undefeated cruiserweight Jordan Thompson signs with Frank Warren

Boxing News

Manchester cruiserweight Jordan Thompson (5-0, 4 KOs) has signed a long-term promotional deal with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. ‘Troublesome’ is planning an attack on the domestic cruiserweight division and is confident he will be at the top of the pile by the end of the year.

“Teaming up with Frank is massive and I’m going to repay the faith he’s shown in me,” said Thompson. “I’ve got a huge opportunity to increase my profile with the extra exposure BT Sport and BoxNation will give me. I’m planning on making a bang when I get my chance!”