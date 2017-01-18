Boxing News

Undefeated cruiserweight Jordan Thompson signs with Frank Warren

Manchester cruiserweight Jordan Thompson (5-0, 4 KOs) has signed a long-term promotional deal with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. ‘Troublesome’ is planning an attack on the domestic cruiserweight division and is confident he will be at the top of the pile by the end of the year.

“Teaming up with Frank is massive and I’m going to repay the faith he’s shown in me,” said Thompson. “I’ve got a huge opportunity to increase my profile with the extra exposure BT Sport and BoxNation will give me. I’m planning on making a bang when I get my chance!”










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.