Undefeated middleweight Tommy Langford signs with Frank Warren

Boxing News

Undefeated British, Commonwealth and WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight Champion Tommy Langford (18-0, 6 KOs) has signed a new long-term promotional deal with Frank Warren. Ranked at number two in the world by the WBO, Langford is eyeing some huge fights in 2017 and is close to landing himself a world title shot.

“I’m delighted to have signed a new promotional deal with Frank,” said Langford. “He’s delivered everything he promised and got me the fights I wanted and needed at the right times. I’m currently a British champion and ranked no.2 in the world with the WBO so he’s been very good to me.”