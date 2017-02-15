Undefeated Yildirim to battle Sushchyts for WBC title

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

On February 18th 25-year-old Turkish fighter Avni “Mr. Robot” Yildirim (14-0, 9 KOs) will fight his first match of 2017 after a busy 6-bout winning streak in 2016. The undefeated WBC #3, WBA #7 and IBF #8 super middleweight will face off against 28-year-old Aliaksandr Sushchyts (21-3-1, 11 KOs) from Minsk, Belarus. The fight will be at the Teatro Principe in Milan, in co-promotion with Ahmet Oner. The contest will be for the WBC International Silver title and televised by Turkish channel TV8,5 along with Polish channel fightklub.

Ahmet Oner, who is willing to put Yildirim against a top contender during this year, made some noise last week stating that it was his fighter who had damaged James DeGale’s teeth during a sparring session in Miami, Florida. DeGale’s injury was previously thought to occur during his unification bout against WBC champion Badou Jack on January 14th in Brooklyn, a spirited contest which ended in majority draw.

On the undercard, Ukrainian welterweight Maxim Prodam (8-0, 8 KOs), who dwells in Milan, is scheduled to fight against Petar Petric (4-1, 3 KOs) in a six rounder. This will be the third time Principe Boxing Event of Cherchi family is hosting an out-of-its-stable, top-ranked fighter on its local shows after featuring a Paulie Malignaggi stay-busy fight and Michel Soro vs. Emanuele Blandamura European title in 2015.