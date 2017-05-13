Undercard announced for June 17 Wichita card

Boxing News

2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez faces Mexican flyweight Jose Rodriquez (2-0, 2 KOs) on Saturday, June 17, at home in Wichita for his second professional fight.

In his professional debut on March 25th, the 21-year-old Hernandez displayed tremendous poise and a few tweaks to his amateur style, including a devastating body attack and effectively switching from his orthodox stance to southpaw at times, as he defeated Patrick Gutierrez in the fourth round.

In the televised co-feature, unbeaten Canadian featherweight Marc “Gwapo” Pagcaliwangan (10-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Mexican warrior Angel “Terrible” Monrreal (9-8-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Also in action are Wichita jr middleweight Noel Esquada (7-3-2, 5 KOs) going toe-to-toe with 2012 Chicago Golden Gloves champion Limberth “El Gallito” Ponce (12-3, 9 KOs) in a scheduled six-round bout. Plus Garden City (KS) featherweight prospect Eric Vargas (2-0, 1 KO) faces pro-debuting Humberto “Tito” Tellez, fighting out of Winfield, KS.

More undercard bouts featuring additional Kansas fighters will soon be announced.

“Rapid Fire” is a presentation of KO Night Boxing and will be televised live by CBS Sports Network at 10p ET live from the Hartman Arena in Park City, KS. Doors open at 6p and the opening bout is at 7p CT. Tickets are on sale at the Hartman Arena box office and Ticketmaster.